A Huge Tag Team Rematch Made Official for AEW Revolution

AEW will hold its next pay-per-view event AEW Revolution in Greensboro, North Carolina on March 3. Billed as Sting's retirement match, "The Icon" Sting will team with Darby Allin for a final time against the Young Bucks when they put their AEW Tag Team Championships on the line against the group. "Timeless" Toni Storm is also slated for a title match against Deonna Purrazzo and Samoa Joe defends the AEW World Championship against Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland.

Another huge match has been confirmed for the event -- North Carolina natives FTR vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club. At ROH Final Battle 2023, FTR and the BCC squared off against one another in a bloody feud. Things had mostly cooled down until recently when they reignited their feud on AEW programming. Moxley would defeat Harwood in singles action, leading to he and Castagnoli beating down the former two-time AEW Tag Team Champions.

"Here's the thing, FTR don't bow down to you," Harwood said in a backstage promo last week. "And that's probably what pi--es you off, because it doesn't matter where we're at, what territory we're in, I've never, Cash [has] never bowed down to you. Because we made our way, and we made our own self. We are our bosses, and you don't do s--t for us Mox. You don't scare us. To me, you are the scum on the bottom of my shoe Mox."

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite things boiled over in a tag match between them that ended in a time limit draw. But that wasn't enough -- Harwood and Wheeler have made it clear that they won't be backing down from the BCC anytime soon. On AEW Collision, Harwood and Wheeler gave another in-ring promo. "Here's the thing, Mox, you've been here since the beginning. For almost five years you've been the king in AEW," Harwood said. "This is your castle, this is your house, Mox. And I see you, Mox and I see Claudio and I see Bryan. I see you walk around the back and people cower. And they fear and they drop their eyes because they're afraid of you. I think the reason you're p---ed off is you found a couple dudes that aren't scared of you. We ain't scare of you. And if you are the king, if this is your castle, you know I've heard it said: 'if you wanna be a king, you gotta kill a king.' Revolution, we're coming for your head. Top guys, out."

AEW Revolution 2024 Match Card