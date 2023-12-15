Fan-Made WWE CM Punk vs Seth Rollins Video Package Has Fans Hyped

The minute CM Punk made his return to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames, the feud with Seth Rollins kicked into high gear. Rollins' reaction to Punk's return was visceral, to say the least, and that's all built on some real animosity between the two stars. Rollins and Punk have a lengthy history from which to pull from, and that will undoubtedly come into play as the feud between the two superstars moves forward. A new fan-made video by newdiors is getting fans even more hyped for the upcoming battle, showcasing their career parallels along the way and their first interactions in NXT. You can watch the full video below.

The beginning of the video shows Punk first interacting with Rollins during his time in NXT as Punk was World Champion. We then see footage of Punk in Ring of Honor and then Rollins in ROH with Paul Heyman, and the reflections continue as we see footage of Punk and Rollins time with the Money in the Bank briefcase. More footage follows of both stars' WWE Championships wins, and then flashes to 9 years later.

“𝐈𝐝𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐬”



𝐎𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐯 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐤. pic.twitter.com/bCrWm1V4DQ — dior (@newdiors) December 14, 2023

Quotes from Rollins about Punk play over the music and that leads into Punk's recent comments on Raw and SmackDown about Rollins. Rollins' promo from this week's Raw is then played ed, where Rollins told Punk he has no business calling this his home, as he's been actively trying to tear it down for the past 10 years. Punk then declares for the Royal Rumble, and teases we might be seeing a match between the two in the main event of WrestleMania.

As Punk has referenced in his promos, he's been received warmly in WWE aside from a select few, including Rollins. One of his biggest supporters before the return was official was Shawn Michaels, who at several points said he would welcome having Punk back in WWE. In an interview with Peter Rosenberg on Cheap Heat, Michaels was asked about Punk's return (via Fightful), and couldn't have been more thrilled.

Michaels said, "Like everybody else; happy, thrilled, Holy Cow. I got asked a couple months ago, 'if you had a chance to use him, would you?' Yeah, who wouldn't? I understand business. I wasn't always the most popular guy with people, but I was really good at my job. I feel like that's one of the reasons I've had one here in the WWE for almost 40 years. I'm dependable and I'm good at my job. If you are that, there is always an opportunity here if you want one."

"I'm happy for him, I'm happy for the company. I'm happy for the WWE fanbase, the WWE Universe. Stories like this are always fantastic, even if they're controversial, that's part of what makes them fantastic. There are times, I don't always know what's going on. Truth be told, I don't think sometimes they know what's going on. Unpredictability is just that, unpredictable. That's what makes this job so fantastic and so unique. That's why we've continued to thrive for 40-plus years," Michaels said.

