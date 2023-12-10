WWE's CM Punk and Cora Jade Bring Story Full Circle at NXT Deadline

NXT Deadline is officially in the books, and it held several welcome surprises. One of those surprises was right at the beginning, as CM Punk and Shawn Michaels shared the ring. Later in the night, the NXT crowd would welcome back another superstar in Cora Jade, and that would lead to a lovely moment backstage for Jade. Jade has always been a huge fan of Punk, and WWE even shared a video of Jade meeting Punk years ago during his previous run with WWE. Punk and Jade would bring that story full circle at Deadline, taking a photo together after a backstage interview that had Punk surprising Jade and telling her he was proud of her, and you can view the video below.

The video has Jade doing an interview with Kelly Kincaid and Punk taking some pictures in the background. He then walks over and surprises Jade and Kincaid, and then tells Jade how proud he is of her and that this is her house now. He also makes a great callback to their original meeting, as during that meeting Jade was crying and Punk said it was sweet but that he doesn't like it when women cry. This time when she said she might start to cry, he brought the line back.

Punk told Jade, "Legit, I'm proud of you. You should be very proud of yourself. Often, I feel like I need to be stepping on the gas and I don't stop and smell the roses, so you should do that. This is your house now. You should be very proud of yourself and April is very proud of you too."

What you’ve all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/JLc2s3sLff — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) December 10, 2023

Jade said she might start to cry and Punk said, "I don't like it when women cry, but you should 100%. Bring it in. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourself. Whether they love you or they hate you, okay, do you. Sorry to interrupt." Jade then said "If I got CM Punk's approval, that's all I need. See ya!"

They also took a photo backstage, and Jade shared the photo with the caption, "What you've all been waiting for." To be fair, once CM Punk and Jade were revealed to be on the same show, it kind of was, and it more than delivered. You can find all the results for NXT Deadline below.

WWE NXT Deadline:

WWE NXT Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov (C) def. Baron Corbin

Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Trick Williams def. Dijak, Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker, and Tyler Bate

Women's Iron Survivor Challenge Match: Blair Davenport def. Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley

North American Championship Match: Dragon Lee (C) def. Dominik Mysterio

Steel Cage Match: Kiana James def. Roxanne Perez

Carmelo Hayes def. Lexis King

What did you think of NXT Deadline? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!