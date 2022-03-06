Finn Balor Retains US Title at WWE’s MSG Road to WrestleMania Event

One of several Championship matches on the WWE Madison Square Garden card tonight is United States Champion Finn Balor vs Damian Priest, who previously held the title. Balor and Priest came out after the Alpha Academy defeated the RK-Bro to retain their Raw Tag Team Championships, and early on Balor was hitting all cylinders, sending Priest down hard to the mat with a Sling Blade and then stomping in his chest in before hitting him with a forearm in the corner. Perhaps this is why after a bit longer Priest had enough of Balor’s offense and kicked him in the groin, sending him gasping for breath and earning himself a Disqualification.

Priest earning the DQ means that Balor is still your United States Champion, and this result will only intensify the bad blood between Balor and Priest moving forward. We’ll probably see Balor address this on next week’s Monday Night Raw, and perhaps we’ll even get a proper rematch there too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We could also see a new challenger enter the fray for the United States Championship, but we’ll have to wait and see how things play out. Currently, Balor doesn’t have a match set up yet for WrestleMania, so who knows who he will face there.

There are plenty of other matches on the card, and you can find the full description for tonight’s MSG event below.

WWE rolls through MSG on the Road to WrestleMania on Saturday, March 5!

“The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship!

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship!

Both Champions in the Same Arena on the Same Night!

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

-RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match-

2022 Royal Rumble Winner Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

-Tag Team Match-

The New Day’s Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. The Usos

-Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match-

Plus More of Your Favorite Superstars Live in Action Including:

Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles

RK-Bro

Sasha Banks

And Many More!

*Card is subject to change*

