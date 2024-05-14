Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again Confirms Disney+ Premiere Window

Daredevil has been saved and the beloved Marvel hero is returning to TV screens early next year. Daredevil: Born Again is a reboot of the property within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it will be bringing back a lot of the cast from the previous Netflix Marvel franchise. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are back as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively, giving millions of fans what they've asked for since the Netflix franchise was shut down.

On Tuesday, during Disney's Upfronts presentation, Marvel finally revealed when Daredevil: Born Again will be hitting Disney+. The series will premiere in March 2025, though a specific date has yet to be announced.

It's certainly refreshing to see even a release window for Born Again, considering how many twists and turns the production experienced. This reboot was initially supposed to be more distanced from the original Netflix series, but a creative overhaul during production changed that.

Returning Daredevil Stars in Born Again

Cox and D'Onofrio aren't the only stars of Daredevil coming back for Born Again, though they're the only ones who have already appeared in the MCU. Among the returnees is Jon Bernthal, who will be reprising his role as the Punisher.

Bernthal's Frank Castle is one of the most beloved figures to come out of the Marvel Netflix "Defendersverse," right up there with Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. Fans have been holding out hope for Bernthal's return and, while Marvel Studios has yet to say anything official, this photo from the actor pretty much seals the deal.

Jon Bernthal hasn't played Frank Castle for five years, last appearing in the second season of The Punisher back in 2019. But he has always remained optimistic that he and Frank could cross paths again. Earlier this year, the actor spoke to Collider about his relationship to his popular on-screen character.

"I think there's a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has," Bernthal said. "In the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe. I think there's a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply. I also know that it's absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank. I'm gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."