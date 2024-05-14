NWA Owner Billy Corgan "Would Love" Crossover With WWE NXT on The CW

WWE's developmental brand is getting a new home this fall. In November 2023, WWE announced that it had inked a deal with The CW to migrate NXT to the network in October 2024. The CW represents the third different network to air the white and gold show, as NXT first aired on SyFy during its time as a competition series in 2010 and returned to cable in 2019 on the USA Network in an effort to go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite. Over the past five years, NXT has cemented itself as a legitimate ratings draw, leading to The CW to fork over a nine-figure contract for five years of its programming.

The CW has been in the market for wrestling content for some time. It was reported in 2023 that The CW had pursued Ring of Honor programming prior to its talks with WWE for NXT, but owner Tony Khan passed on it in favor of shopping ROH with AEW as one big package in 2024. Weeks before the NXT deal materialized, reports circulated that the National Wrestling Alliance was set to bring NWA Powerrr to The CW. A controversial segment on a pay-per-view broadcast was said to have restructured the deal, which now has NWA Powerrr airing on The CW App.

(Photo: NWA, NXT, The CW)

When October comes around, both the NWA and NXT will be under The CW banner. Speaking to ComicBook while promoting Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland, NWA owner Billy Corgan responded to the idea of an NWA and NXT crossover.

"I would love that. With NXT coming [to The CW], we respect that. WWE is a huge, huge company. We've seen recently where they are reaching out to some independents," Corgan said. "They worked recently, of course, with TNA. I would love to work with the WWE but we don't sort of thinking on it in the sense like we're waiting for the phone to ring, but I would love to work with them."

WWE has embraced the greater wrestling world since the Triple H regime took power. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace wrestled at WWE Royal Rumble. Shinsuke Nakamura competed in a one-off match for Pro Wrestling NOAH. Karl Anderson was able to finish his NJPW commitments, including a match at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, while on an active WWE contract.

"I've certainly interacted with them through the years, both before I was in wrestling and then of course, now being in wrestling," Corgan said of his relationship with WWE. "They've always treated me great. I have nothing bad to say about them. They're a class organization through and through as far as how they treat people like myself. My experience has been so positive. I have nothing but good feelings towards them."

Billy Corgan's Adventures in Carnyland is now streaming on The CW App.