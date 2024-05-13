Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Event Leaks

The event that will eventually lead to the arrival of Chapter 5 Season 3 of Fortnite has started to leak online. At the time of this writing, Chapter 5 Season 2 is in its final days as the latest round of content for Epic Games's battle royale shooter is set to end in under two weeks. As a result, many players have started to turn their attention to what could be coming with C5S3. Now, we seem to have a better idea of what to expect.

As of today, new information on the event that will close out Chapter 5 Season 2 of Fortnite began appearing on social media. In short, this event seems to center around a massive sandstorm that will hit the island and begin the new theme for Chapter 5 Season 3. This sandstorm hasn't appeared in the live version of Fortnite just yet, but it's likely that it will start to arrive at some point within the next few days.

Prior to the sandstorm hitting Fortnite, leaks have also suggested that Mount Olympus will be going through some changes. For a span of three days, the statue at Mount Olympus will go through various stages which will result in its moving its sword. After this takes place, the remnants of Pandora's Box will then burst with lightning. After all of this takes place, only then will the sandstorm begin inching closer to the Fortnite island.

For the time being, it's not known exactly what Chapter 5 Season 3 of Fortnite is going to center around. Previous leaks have suggested an apocalyptic season of some sort as the island looks like it will be predominantly covered by sand. This theme has led to many Fortnite fans hoping that C5S3 could feature crossovers with properties like Fallout, Mad Max, and Dune, the final of which has appeared in-game before.

As for the start of Chapter 5 Season 3, this current season of Fortnite is planned to run until May 23. After this time, Epic will likely push out the major content update for C5S3 in the early hours of May 24, which will result in the servers briefly going down. Once they're back up, the new season will have officially started and will give us a better idea of how long it will last in full.