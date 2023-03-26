Former WWE Champion is Now a Free Agent, Wants to Face AEW and WWE Talent

It appears there's a new free agent on the market, and it happens to be a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and former NXT Women's Champion at that. We're talking about former IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI, who confirmed she is a free agent in a new interview with WrestlingNewsCo's Steve Fall. When asked whether she is contracted to anyone right now, KAIRI communicated through her translator that she is indeed a free agent and would like to go anywhere, but she did also specifically mention the United States and an opponent wishlist that included both AEW and WWE stars.

When asked if she was contracted to any company right now, KAIRI's translator said, "She's a free agent. She would like to go anywhere possible. She would like to go to the US if there's a chance to go back again. She's a free agent." KAIRI was previously part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, but her time with the company has concluded.

As for the opponents she would like to face, she named several stars from both AEW and WWE, including Toni Storm, Saraya, and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter. On the WWE side, she named Asuka, IYO SKY, Bayley, and Shayna Baszler, though also noted there are many others on her wishlist as well. As for where she'll end up, that remains to be seen.

During her time in WWE, she was known as Kairi Sane, and experienced success by teaming up with Asuka in a Tag Team known as the Kabuki Warriors. They ended up becoming the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in at 2019's Hell in a Cell after defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Before that she defeated Baszler at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV in 2018 to become the new NXT Women's Champion, and she had previously defeated Baszler in the Mae Young Classic, so they have plenty of history to draw upon if she were to return to WWE. The same with Asuka, who could end up being the Raw Women's Champion after WrestleMania.

KAIRI was most recently in one of the biggest NJPW matches of the year, as she defended her IWGP Women's Championship against the debuting Mercedes Moné. Moné was known as Sasha Banks in WWE, and after a deal was reached between her and WWE, she was able to debut for NJPW at Battle in the Valley. She would defeat KAIRI and become the new IWGP Women's Champion, and she will next defend her title at Sakura Genesis next month.

Do you want KAIRI to return to WWE, head to AEW, or head somewhere else? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T Fightful