Former WWE Champion Open to Returning to the Ring

Kelly Kelly may not have been in WWE for that long, but her impact on the women's division cannot be denied. For a long time she was the top babyface of the women's division and she produced a really solid feud with Beth Phoenix. After her retirement just six years after her debut in 2012. she has made four one-off appearances since. The first came in the very first all women's Royal Rumble in 2018 (as well as the 2020 and 2022 Royal Rumble PLE's) and the first all-women's PLE, WWE Evolution in 2018.

During a recent virtual signing for her fans, Kelly revealed that she would be interested to come back to the ring so that her kids can see her wrestle. Kelly and husband Joe Coba who tied the knot in 2021 welcomed twins Jaxon and Brooklyn last September. Kelly wouldn't be the first Diva or even semi-retired female wrestler in WWE to make a comeback. In 2023, Trish Stratus returned to the ring on a semi-regular basis for the first time since her official retirement in 2011. Lita has also made a comeback, teaming with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39 last year as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Phoenix has also come out of retirement since 2012 to team up with former tag team partner Natalya and her husband, Edge.

Kelly Kelly Is Open to Returning to the Ring

"I would be open to a comeback. We'll see. I want my twins to come and watch me one day," she said.

Kelly was discovered in 2006 and very quickly began an in-ring career at just 19 years old. Her first match was in ECW before she was brought down to WWE's developmental territory OVW. Not long after that, she began appearing on the main roster. Kelly, a former WWE Divas Champion, held the title from June after defeating Brie Bella until October of 2011. Her only other championship in WWE came in 2019 when she briefly held the 24/7 Championship but it was whisked off her just as fast by Candice Michelle.

