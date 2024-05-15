WWE's Tony D'Angelo Becomes New NXT Heritage Cup Champion

The NXT Heritage Cup was on the line in tonight's WWE NXT main event, and Charlie Dempsey was at an immediate disadvantage. The No Catch Clause was out the window, and Dempsey was facing someone who had the numbers advantage as well in The Don Tony D'Angelo. While Dempsey would get some reinforcements later in the match, The Family's plan worked to perfection, as not even the return of Damon Kemp and Myles Borne or a hurt arm could keep D'Angelo from accomplishing his final goal. D'Angelo was able to counter Dempsey's moves and final effort to get the pin and the win, making D'Angelo the new WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

D'Angelo took Dempsey down quickly, visibly shocking the Champ a bit, but Dempsey came right back with a hold. D'Angelo knocked the Champ down again though, causing Dempsey to show some frustration, and that was before D'Angelo picked up Dempsey and slammed him down. The Champ was on his heels early, though he was able to almost pin D'Angelo soon after. D'Angelo threw Dempsey down again and went for a pin, but Dempsey got back to his feet and applied another hold. D'Angelo was able to counter a Full Nelson and score the first fall right before the first round ended.

The second round was more D'Angelo, who was throwing Dempsey around and into the turnbuckle. Dempsey got back into it with hard strikes, and the two exchanged kicks to the stomach before Dempsey hit a big suplex into an armbar. D'Angelo wouldn't tap, but Dempsey did some heavy damage to his arm in the process as the second round ended.

D'Angelo was up 1 – 0 to start the third round, and Dempsey focused his attacks on the hurt arm of D'Angelo. D'Angelo took down Dempsey again and went for another arm submission, but D'Angelo kept his hands locked and lifted the Champ. Dempsey reversed the hold and the two exchanged several near falls. D'Angelo slammed Dempsey down but collided with the ring post, and that allowed Dempsey to tie things up with a fall to close out the third round.

The fourth round started with Dempsey charging forward and going right after the arm once again, but that couldn't keep D'Angelo down. Dempsey stayed on the arm and stomped on the elbow before connecting with an uppercut. D'Angelo came back with heavy strikes but Dempsey took him down and attacked the arm once more with a submission. D'Angelo blocked it and then blocked it again, and then D'Angelo powerbombed Dempsey and broke the hold. D'Angelo hit big strikes and two belly-to-belly duplexes, followed by a spine buster, and that led to a pin that was broken up by the count.

D'Angelo hit Dempsey immediately in the fifth round and then hit a suplex, but then Damon Kemp and Myles Borne came out and attacked The Family. Dempsey and D'Angelo were back in the ring, and Dempsey got a knee strike to the jaw only to get hit with a vicious slam that gave D'Angelo the pin and the win, making D'Angelo the new NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

