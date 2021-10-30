Former WWE Star Bray Wyatt Is Officially a Free Agent

Today is the day that many fans have been waiting for ever since Bray Wyatt was released by WWE earlier this year. WWE contracts have a 90-day non-compete clause, and Wyatt, who now goes by Windham, has been teasing the end of his on social media with a “2 more days” tease. Now the day is finally here, and Windham celebrated the occasion by changing up his Twitter bio. He already had his name as Windham but his actual Twitter handle was still WWE-related. Now that’s been changed to @Windham6, and he is officially free to sign with anyone he wants to.

As for where that will be, that remains to be seen, as there’s been no indication of a destination just yet. That said, others have given their own hints, like Windham’s former WWE tag partner Matt Hardy. Hardy posted some pictures of them during their tag team days and celebrated the end of the non-compete, but of course, didn’t come out and say he was heading that way.

We’ll have to wait and see where he ends up, and being one of the most creative and unique voices in wrestling, he will surely be a benefit to whoever he ends up signing with.

Windham doesn’t just create characters, he creates whole worlds and mythologies. He did both in WWE, creating his cult leader character and The Wyatt family as a whole. Then he would transform into The Fiend, an evil supernatural entity that also had a playful alter ego based on Mr. Rogers which also included a show in the Firefly Fun House. Then we got puppets, catchphrases, and even a Lantern symbolizing the death of his old character, at least before that character came back. Then we got the recruitment of Alexa Bliss, who became her own supernatural character. There’s a lot of imagination there, and it will be interesting to see how another utilizes that.

The last time Wyatt was on WWE television was WrestleMania, where he was screwed over by Bliss and her emerging powers during a match with Randy Orton. Many expected him to return at the next pay-per-view or in a few months, but that never happened. Instead, he was released, and now he is set to start a new journey.

