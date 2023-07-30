FTR Retain AEW World Tag Team Titles, MJF Teases Attack on Adam Cole

The main event of tonight's AEW Collision featured FTR defending their AEW World Tag Team Championships against the phenomenon that is MJF and Adam Cole. The Better Than You Bay Bay duo has taken AEW by storm, and they were looking to take down FTR and win some Title gold in the process. They came quite close too, but just as the win was in sight, FTR pulled out the win. This devastated MJF, and he seemed inconsolable that he was pinned in the match. Cole tried to encourage him and then MJF teased turning on him, holding his Title and gearing up for a charge. He ultimately decided not to and he ended up hugging Cole and slifidying the alliance for a little longer, much to the delight of the fans.

As the match neared its end, Harwood was close to covering MJF but Cole got involved. Wheeler then knocked down Cole and MJF used the distraction to hit a low blow on Harwood in the corner. MJF went for the cover but Wheeler made the save and saved the Titles in the process.

Cole then came in but Wheeler blocked his attempt too, and then MJF pushed Cole out of the way to take the attack instead. It ended up working out, as he inadvertently disrupted the Shatter Machine. MJF then went to slam Wheeler down and go for the cover, but Harwood interfered and countered with his own cover attempt, and he would get the pin and the win.

At this point, MJF was reeling and sat in the corner looking stunned. Cole was stunned too, but he got to his feet and Wheeler offered his hand to him. Cole shook it and then offered a handshake to Harwood. Harwood looked a bit hesitant but eventually shook Cole's hand. Cole then went to talk to MJF, who was having a hard time accepting that he got pinned. MJF kept saying I lost the match for us, but Cole told him that "we lost the match".

Then Cole went and grabbed MJF's Title and gave it to him, telling him he was the AEW World Champion. Cole then walked away and faced the crowd, and MJF got to his feet and started to hold up the Title as a weapon. He kept debating what to do, turning around and looking stressed and confused. He would then bring up the Title and start to gear up for a charge, and the crowd was along for the ride throughout.

Cole picked up on the audience's cues and told MJF to do it, bracing for an attack. MJF then put the Title down and the crowd lost it. Cole was surprised and turned around and then went up to MJF and hugged him, and the crowd once again lost it. It seems the Tag Team sensation is sticking around for at least a while longer, and FTR will hold onto their World Tag Team Champions a little longer as well.

