AEW Dynamite Preview: Adam Cole and MJF, Title Match, Jon Moxley in Action

With AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts in the rear view, all roads now lead to AEW ALL IN: London. AEW's biggest show of all time is just one month away and the build to Wembley Stadium kicks into full gear with tonight's broadcast. AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts saw The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club settle their blood feud, as Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, the Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi successfully put away their long-time rivals. After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Omega took to the mic to show respect to BCC, extending his hand as a form of truce. All members of both factions shook hands, symbolically bringing their feud to a close.

What's Next for Blackpool Combat Club?

It's unclear as to if BCC shaking hands with The Elite was the group collectively turning face again, but tonight's match indicates that they are maintaining their bad guy attitude. BCC's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli face Lucha Brothers and Best Friends in tag team action, two units that currently operate as faces.

Adam Cole and MJF Speak

The hottest duo in professional wrestling will address the AEW audience. Adam Cole and AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman were paired together as part of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, and despite initial distaste for one another, the two formed a bond and went on to win the entire bracket. Their popularity crescendoed last week when Cole and MJF finally hit the highly-anticipated double clothesline.

Ahead of their title match against AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR this Saturday on AEW Collision, Cole and MJF will speak. It's unclear as to if the two will appear live or if more pre-recorded vignettes are on the way.

Is Orange Cassidy's AEW International Title in Trouble?

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends his title against AR Fox. Cassidy has been championed by pro wrestling fans as the best titleholder in the sport today, as he has had well over a dozen successful defenses and has regularly put on edge-of-seat matches.

Fox may be relatively new to AEW but he has been wrestling for 16 years. Before AEW, Fox and Cassidy were occasionally booked on the same Evolve Wrestling card.

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS. The full card can be seen below...