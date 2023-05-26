Gable Steveson Says He's "Flourishing" in WWE Training

One of WWE's highest-touted prospects has yet to make their way to the squared circle. Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson inked a deal with the global leader in sports-entertainment in Fall 2021, just weeks after appearing at WWE SummerSlam in a non-physical capacity. While his professional wrestling training was just beginning around that time, WWE infamously had Steveson selected by Monday Night Raw as part of the 2021 WWE Draft, seemingly indicating that he would be on the main roster within the next year. Steveson went on to appear at WWE WrestleMania 38 in April 2022, suplexing Chad Gable, but that showcased proved to be a one-off. Steveson's next appearance came on a December 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown but he has not been seen since.

Even though it has been some time since Steveson has been in the wrestling news cycle, the Indiana native emphasized that he is still very much prioritizing WWE.

"I want to go out there on TV. I want to be the person people thought I was and I don't want any doubt in my mind that I'm not," Steveson told KSTP. "I'm getting the hang of doing everything the correct way – landing right, match psychology, everything in between. I'm flourishing and hopefully they see it, too. I'm excited because people haven't really seen the real Gable because amateur wrestling kind of shelves a portion because we're used to guys being disciplined."

Steveson has a unique circumstance in that he still wants to pursue amateur wrestling, which could lead him to competing in the 2024 Olympic Games.

"They've approved the fact that I can chase a couple tournaments," Steveson said regarding his amateur future. "I think time will tell the Olympics story. Who knows, because it's a year away, but I think we're in good strides to make that progression."

This past March, Steveson noted that he was "pretty close" to making his proper WWE debut, but updates since then have been scarce. Gable's brother, Bobby Steveson, is also signed to WWE and has been competing on the NXT brand under the name Damon Kemp for over a year. It's unclear as to if WWE will send Gable straight to the main roster or if he will have a run in NXT first. While he was drafted to Raw in Fall 2021, WWE has since held another draft which essentially resets all prior picks.