Watch Gable Steveson Hit His First Move in a WWE Ring at WrestleMania 38

Fans who tuned into WrestleMania Night One will have noticed that WWE’s newest recruit and Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson was in attendance and even got a spotlight for a minute thanks to Stephanie McMahon, but he didn’t show back up for the rest of the night. That changed on Night Two, as the star was again given another quick mention, but then thanks to the actions of Chad Gable he actually got into some in-ring action and showed just a taste of what he can do, tossing Gable around like a rag doll after he got in his face.

After RK-Bro defended their Raw Tag Team Championships, The Street Profits went to shake their hands and then offered them some cups and lovely beverages. Before they toasted though Montez Ford stopped and motioned to Steveson to come into the ring and join them for their celebratory drink.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Steveson got in the ring and the Profits poured him a cup but just before they were going to toast Chad Gable slapped the cup out of Steveson’s hand. Then he grabbed a microphone but Steveson was ready to go, taking off his shirt and getting in his face. Chad then taunted him a bit and told him he needed to shoooosh, but Steveson wasn’t having it.

Steveson grabbed him and picked him up with ease, tossing him over in an impressive suplex that sent Chad across the ring. Steveson got the crowd pumped and then RK-Bro and the Profits toasted with him, capping off a pretty fun debut for the future star. You can find the current WrestleMania 38 card and updated results below.

Night 1:

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (C) def Ronda Rousey

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair def Becky Lynch

The Miz and Logan Paul def Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre def Happy Corbin

Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (C) def Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura

Stone Cold Steve Austin def Kevin Owens

Night 2:

Champion vs Champion: Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Sami Zayn vs Johnny Knoxville

Edge vs AJ Styles

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Queen Zelina and Carmella (C) vs Naomi and Sasha Banks vs Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory

Raw Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (C) def The Street Profits vs Alpha Academy

Bobby Lashley def Omos

You can tune into all the action when WrestleMania 38 kicks off on April 2nd and 3rd at 8 PM EST.

What do you think of WrestleMania Night Two? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!