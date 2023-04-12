WWE: Update on Gable Steveson's Pro Wrestling Future

Gable Steveson, a two-time NCAA Division I Heavyweight Wrestling Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist, officially signed with WWE back in September 2021. Without even wrestling a match, WWE had him officially drafted to Monday Night Raw and had him make a few onscreen appearances while continuing his training. However, news of Steveson being interested in returning to amateur wrestling popped up in May 2022. He then told MMA Fighting back in March that his first WWE match would happen shortly after WrestleMania 39, which took place earlier this month.

However, USA Wrestling announced on Monday that Steeson has registered for this month's U.S. Open, labeled as "the first step is qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials next summer." If Steveson intends on pursuing a second Olympic gold medal, it'll likely be quite some time before he's competing on WWE TV.

"I think being able to understand that this game is different and it's a process and I'm going to follow the process the right way and just keep moving forward," Steveson said in the aforementioned March interview. "...I'm young and I'm hungry. I want to be the best in everything I can possibly be. Step one is WWE and go out there and be the most physical, athletic, and dominant wrestler since probably Brock Lesnar, maybe even more than that."

"I think that's a discussion when that time comes and that's a discussion for how my schedule may play out, and you never know how it may play out," Steveson added when asked about wanting to get back in the sport of amateur wrestling. "As of right now, it's a yes or no, but at the end of the day, I will be ready to compete and put on a good show as always."

A second gold medal would give Steveson an even more impressive resume than Kurt Angle, pro wrestling's original Olympic gold medalist. Like Steveson, the former WWF Champion was a two-time NCAA Division I Heavyweight Champion but pivoted to pro wrestling after winning Olympic gold.

Steveson's brother Bobby has already started wrestling in WWE. He currently competes as Damon Kemp on the NXT developmental brand and has competed in 43 matches since 2021.