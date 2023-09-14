Get Hyped for WOW - Women of Wrestling Season 2 in New Preview Clip (Exclusive)

WOW – Women of Wrestling will return with a brand new season later this week, and we've got an exclusive clip to get you hyped for the big season 2 premiere. WOW – Women of Wrestling will kick off season 2 on Saturday, September 16th, and while the series will still boast all the thrilling in-ring action and superhero stylings from season 1, it will also welcome in new superheroes and feature the return of fan favorites. The Beast will make her long-awaited return to the ring in season 2, but she will be joined by new recruits Rebel Haze, Katarina Jinx, Lil J Boogie, and more. You can watch the full clip in the video below.

When The Beast does return, she will likely want a shot at reclaiming her WOW World Championship, but current Champion Penelope Pink isn't likely to let that go without a fight. Meanwhile WOW Tag Team Champions The Tonga Twins will look to continue their reign, but they will have a bevy of challengers lining up to keep that from happening. In addition to The Beast returning to the ring, Santana Garrett and Adriana Gambino will also make their return to WOW, so the competition should be as fierce as ever. You can find the official description for season 2 below.

"As the only all-female wrestling organization with a global footprint, WOW – Women Of Wrestling showcases supreme athleticism, dramatic and inspiring stories, and is centered 24/7 around empowering and uplifting women and fans around the world. These characters are unlike anything you have ever witnessed in professional wrestling. They are intelligent, fearless, motivated, devious...and they are all women!

Season two will introduce new Superheroes: punk rocker Rebel Haze, cheerleader Patty Pep, hip-hop dancer Lil J Boogie, East Hampton Dog Show champion Goldie Collins, feline lover Katarina Jinx, and the high-flying Mighty Mights. Joining The Beast are returning favorites Kandi Krush, Guam's Tiki Chamorro, Mexico's Tormenta and Australia's Princess Aussie for a chance to dethrone current world champion Penelope Pink.

Tag teams The Tonga Twins, the first Tongans to become world champions in professional wrestling, return to face a bevy of tag teams seeking to dethrone them including Spring Break 24/7 Sandy Shore and Crystal Waters, Team Spirit Ariel Sky and Pep Riley led by Coach Campanelli, Las Bandidas with Peruvian & El Salvadorian Vivian Rivera and Mexico's Sylvia Sanchez, managed by the best attorney in the world, Mexico's Sophia Lopez. Returning to WOW will be ring stars Adriana Gambino and Santana Garrett.

Co-owned by trailblazing sports executive Jeanie Buss and David McLane, founder of the original GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, WOW-Women Of Wrestling is an action-packed all-female pro wrestling sports entertainment show. The matches pit skilled, compelling wrestlers against each other, as their unique personalities generate excitement from WOW's large and dedicated fan base."

WOW – Women of Wrestling launches season 2 on September 16th, and you can head here to find WOW on your local station lineup.

Are you excited for WOW – Women of Wrestling season 2? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!