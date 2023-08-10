WOW - Women of Wrestling Is Back for Season 2 with Returning Champions, New Superheroes, and More

WOW – Women of Wrestling is back for season 2, and we've got all the details. WOW – Women of Wrestling will return with its sophomore season nationwide on September 16th and will feature the awaited return of former WOW World Champion The Beast. The Beast has been recovering from a broken leg and will make her big return to the ring in season 2, but there will also be brand new superheroes joining the roster to mix it up with WOW favorites. To celebrate the announcement of season 2, we've collected a gallery of WOW's best moves from season 1, and you can find those on the next slide.

Season 2 will include brand new additions to the WOW roster, including punk rocker Rebel Haze, cheerleader Patty Pep, hip-hop dancer Lil J Boogie, East Hampton Dog Show champion Goldie Collins, feline lover Katarina Jinx, and the high-flying Mighty Mights.

(Photo: WOW)

They will join a roster that includes a host of fan favorites, including Kandi Krush, Tiki Chamorro, Tormenta, Princess Aussie, The Tonga Twins, Reina Del Rey and Wrecking Ball, Team Spirit Ariel Sky and Coach Campanelli as well as Spring Break 24/7 Sandy Shore and Crystal Waters. Adriana Gambino and Santana Garrett will be making a big return to WOW as well.

"The previous season of WOW – Women Of Wrestling brought in our largest audience ever and helped further showcase our inspiring and empowering brand of professional wrestling both domestically and internationally," said WOW co-founder David McLane. "With the triumphant return of The Beast and the new additions to the WOW Superheroes roster, this season promises to be our biggest and most competitive yet!"

"Being a part of this empowering group of women has been one of the biggest privileges of my career," said Jeanie Buss, co-owner of WOW – Women Of Wrestling. "I'm so thrilled that the WOW fans continue to tune in every week to watch our WOW Superheroes in action and can't wait for the show to reach an even bigger fanbase with the new dramatic twists and turns and elite athleticism we have set for season two."

Are you excited for the return of WOW? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!