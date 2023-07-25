Grayson Waller Wants Conor McGregor in WWE: "All He Would Need is That One Night, and You Get the Bug."

Athletes from the mixed martial arts world have been crossing into the professional wrestling multiverse for decades. Current WWE stars Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey held championships in UFC. Impact Wrestling hosted both Rampage Jackson and Tito Ortiz for a number of segments. AEW welcomed American Top Team's Junior dos Santos and Jorge Masvidal for a feud with Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. Despite all the MMA x pro wrestling crossovers that have happened in the past, conversation always circles back to one name who has yet to step inside the squared circle: Conor McGregor.

McGregor has been UFC's biggest box office attraction for nearly a decade largely thanks to his trash talking skills, which many have cited as evidence that he would see tremendous success in pro wrestling. The Notorious One's trash talk has extended to WWE as well, as he has gotten into numerous verbal jousts with WWE talent on social media.

The WWE locker room's distaste for McGregor has not extended to WWE SmackDown's Grayson Waller.

"I genuinely think Grayson Waller and Conor McGregor as a tag team at WrestleMania is something that could happen," Waller said on The MMA Hour. "Conor is going to find his way to WWE in some way. I think I'm the perfect person to help him with that. Put me in with you, bro. I have no problem doing that. I think that's something that's going to happen."

Waller has already seen big success in his short time on WWE's main roster. He shared the ring with John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank and made his in-ring debut at Madison Square Garden against Edge.

While McGregor's disinterest in WWE has been well-documented, Waller believes he will have a change of heart in due time.

"I know online he says 'never' and he doesn't like wrestling, and he says those things, but there is too much money to be made," Waller continued. "You can only fight for so long. He's another guy who has so much happening in his life, it's hard to commit 100 percent to the fight game."

Waller pointed to Logan Paul's recent wrestling run as evidence that McGregor could make the leap.

"Look at Logan Paul. He's a part-time guy, but he's really good at what he does. He's great to watch and making waves. He's wrestling at WrestleMania and I think Conor can do the exact same. All he would need is that one night, and you get the bug," Waller said. "Logan got the bug. At first, he was just doing it as a bit of fun on the side, and then he was like, 'this is really fun, I love doing this.' Conor just needs to jump in and I'm more than happy to be the guy who brings him in."

Will Endeavor's WWE Purchase Lead to UFC Crossovers?

UFC parent company Endeavor acquired WWE earlier this year. As part of the purchase, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel announced that WWE and UFC would eventually merge to become one large publicly-traded company. The two may look to cross-promote down the line, but don't expect talent to get involved in each other's events.

"There are no predetermined outcomes in the UFC. There won't really be any type of crossover," UFC President Dana White said when asked about Endeavor's acquisition of WWE.