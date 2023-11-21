WWE's Rey Mysterio Debuts First Trailer for New Cartoon Network Series

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio is coming to Cartoon Network Latin America with a brand new animated series, and now fans have gotten to see the first real look of it in motion with the first trailer for Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad (Rey Mysterio vs. The Darkness)! It was first announced back in 2021 that Rey Mysterio was teaming up with Cartoon Network Latin America on an exclusive new animated action series with animation produced by Mexican studio, ¡Viva Calavera!. Although it was previously teased to release in 2022, a new update has been given to fans who have been waiting to see the new Cartoon Network series in action.

Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad will be running for ten episodes when it finally premieres, and Cartoon Network Latin America has revealed the first real trailer for the new animated series where they also confirmed that it's going to be coming "soon" to Cartoon Network Latin America and Max Latin America. This trailer also shows off the new series in motion and teases the kinds of big fights that Mysterio will be taking on in a whole new level than seen with in-ring action. Check it out below.

¡Una leyenda como nunca antes lo habías visto! 👊💥



Rey Mysterio vs La Oscuridad llega MUY PRONTO a #CartoonNetwork y @hbomaxla pic.twitter.com/gGb0xw2BK4 — Cartoon Network LA (@CartoonLA) November 20, 2023

WWE's Rey Mysterio is Coming to Cartoon Network

Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad will be releasing "soon" with Cartoon Network Latin America and Max Latin America, but it's yet to be revealed whether or not fans in other territories will be able to check out the new animated series as well. Jaime Jiménez Rión, Vice President of Content and Original Production, WarnerMedia Kids & Family, Latin America, said the following when the series was first announced, "We are very excited to be able to share with Cartoon Network and Rey Mysterio fans more details and color of this incredible production made in Mexico. We are confident that you will enjoy the surprises we have in store and that the show will meet all your expectations."

As for what to expect from the new series Cartoon Network Latin America teases it as such, "Rey Mysterio vs. La Oscuridad tells the story of Oscar, a wrestling fan, who will team up with his idol, Rey Mysterio, to face supernatural beings and fight against the forces of evil; villains from the world of wrestling and characters from Mexican traditions and the world of fantasy. Behind these extraordinary opponents is Uroboros , an evil fighter who uses dark forces that he does not fully understand. Rey Mysterio and Oscar must work together and do their best to defend the city and themselves from his evil plans."

