WWE SummerSlam 2023 Fans Can't Stop Looking at Brock Lesnar's Ripped Shorts

WWE fans spot Brock Lesnar's ripped shorts at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

By Nick Valdez

WWE SummerSlam 2023 saw Brock Lesnar take on Cody Rhodes for a big finale between the two of them, but WWE fans just couldn't help but stare as Lesnar's shorts steadily started revealing much more than expected! Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes has been a heated feud as the two of them had been tearing each other apart for the last few weeks, so their match at WWE SummerSlam this year was exciting because there was no telling how it was going to go. For Brock, he quite literally let it all hang out as he tried to destroy Cody once and for all. 

As the match ultimately ended up on Rhodes' favor, fans were distracted that the match got to such a heated point as Brock Lesnar's shorts started to rip with all of the huge moves he had attempted to defeat Brock once and for all. The rip in the inseam steadily got bigger and bigger until it was showing off a huge and unexpected look at Brock before the match came to an end for the premium live event. 

Read on to see what WWE fans are saying about Brock Lesnar's shorts during WWE SummerSlam 2023, and you can let us know your thoughts in the comments! 

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is now live and streaming with Peacock. The card and results for the premium live event so far are as follows: 

  • Logan Paul def. Ricochet
  • Cody Rhodes def. Brock Lesnar
  • SummerSlam Battle Royal
  • Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler (MMA Rules) 
  • Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
  • World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor
  • WWE Women's Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Bianca Belair
  • Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

