Is WWE Setting up a Jelly Roll vs. Judgment Day Match?

WWE RAW in Nashville kicked off with a special visit from the Nashville native and the CMT Award-winning country singer Jelly Roll. He first appeared backstage at the top of the show in a segment with the teams in the tag team turmoil match Alpha Academy, the Creed Brothers, New Day and a wild R-Truth.

R-Truth is looking around for what he believes are actual jelly rolls, backstage. He runs into the group and introduces himself. "Jelly Roll! Jelly Roll! Where they at? My sweet tooth got a sweet tooth," R-Truth hilariously states. "The jelly rolls, dawg, they said they were platinum!" Jelly Roll corrects him by saying that he is Jelly Roll, but Truth wonders if he's got all the rolls. "I got to go to catering before they all get gone!" Later on R-Truth is chilling backstage with an actual plate of rolls and powdered sugar all over himself.

Meanwhile, later on in the evening, Jelly Roll is sitting ringside to watch the show. In the middle of the match between Randy Orton and Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Mysterio stand toe to toe with Jelly. Jelly first shoves McDonagh to the ground before Mysterio gets in his face and he does the same. Mysterio stumbles backwards into the ring while Orton goes to greet him. As he's walking away he waves his hand in front of his face and teasingly asks "what's that smell?" to Jelly before getting back to the match.

Could Jelly Roll Wrestle in WWE?

Although it is more than likely just a one off appearance like WWE tends to do with plenty of celebrity guests, a lot of celebrities have had cross-over appeal in WWE that has led to full on matches. At WrestleMania 27, Jersey Shore/Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Snooki wrestled in a match with Trish Stratus and John Morrison against Laycool and Dolph Ziggler. More recently, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville wrestled in the 2022 Royal Rumble and again at WrestleMania 38 against Sami Zayn.

Now signed WWE Superstar Logan Paul appeared on the SmackDown leading up to WrestleMania 37. And, of course, Bad Bunny who has had his fair share of impressive showings in WWE including at WWE Backlash 2023 from San Juan, Puerto Rico. With the crowd reactions that Jelly Roll received, the buzz it gathered on social media, and the dedicated fanbase that Jelly Roll has, it's entirely plausible that he could team with Orton or any of Survivor Series: WarGames Team Cody to take on the Judgment Day. Jelly Roll is currently on his North American "Backroad Baptism" tour with dates now throughout August of 2024.