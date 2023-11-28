WWE's Chelsea Green and Piper Niven Score Impressive Win to Retain Women's Tag Titles on Raw

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven put their Championships on the line during tonight's Monday Night Raw, and their opponents would be the newish team of Tegan Nox and Natalya. The challengers were the underdogs, but they didn't let that affect them, as they looked to take advantage of the Champs' egos. Green and Niven would taunt the challengers at several points and try to get in some cheap shots, but Nox and Natalya always turned things around, and they had Green on the ropes at one point. Unfortunately, Niven hit a vicious cannonball that took both Natalya and Nox out of action, and it was enough for her to get the pin on Nox, retaining their Championships.

Natalya and Green locked up and then Natalya knocked Green down but was quickly countered by Green. Green ate a back elbow and a clothesline from Natalya, but Green pushed Natty off and tagged in Niven. Natalya tried to get a hold of Niven, but Niven shrugged her off and ran into the ring post.

Natalya tagged in Nox and then Nox connected with a powerful kick to the head. Nox tagged in Natalya and Natalya went up top and hit Niven with a crossbody before celebrating a bit. Natalya tried to lock in a sharpshooter but Niven pushed her right into a move from Green on the outside. Then Niven held Natalya for Green's dropkick off the top rope.

Green went for the cover but then taunted Nox after a pin attempt. Natalya came back with punches to the midsection but Green gained control again and tagged in Niven. Niven lifted Natalya for a power slam and then lifted Green and power slammed her onto Natalya. Niven did the same with Green one more time, and then Green went to lift Niven but they were just having fun with Natalya.

Niven went for the cover but Natalya kicked out, though she still couldn't get to Nox for the tag. Green tried to take a cheap shot at Natalya, but the referee caught her and prevented it. Green and Niven isolated Natalya from Nox in the opposite corner, and then Natalya ate a slap and a slam from the duo. Green got Natalya up top but Natalya knocked Green down. Then Natalya hit a powerbomb on Green and went for the pin, but Green kicked out.

Natalya was able to tag Nox in, who hit Niven and Green. Nox hit Green with several uppercuts, and then caught a slap from Green, returning the favor with a headbutt. Nox kicked Niven off the ring apron and then caught Green with a kick. Green kicked Green again and went up top before colliding with Green and going for a cover, but Niven broke it up.

Niven tagged in and they hit a Codebreaker on Nox. Niven went for the cover but Natalya ran in and broke it up. Niven threw Natalya out of the ring and then she tagged Green, who set up for a move but was countered by Nox. Nox then pulled Green under the ropes and Green went for a crossbody, but she was caught by Natalya and Nox and thrown into the barricade. Niven, who was the active competitor, hit a cannonball on both stars and rolled Nox into the ring. Niven hit a crossbody on Nox and then went for the cover and got the win, retaining the Women's Tag Team Championships.

