WWE Raw: Seth Rollins Calls Out CM Punk, "Hypocrite"

WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off with the promise that CM Punk would make an appearance following his shocking return to the WWE at the end of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 premium live event, and when CM Punk fans started chanting for the returned star during Seth Rollins' segment, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion took the time to address CM Punk as a "hypocrite" before announcing the next contender to his title. CM Punk's return was a shock to fans, but it seemed to be even more of a shock to those WWE superstars in the ring who had wildly different reactions to the return.

The biggest of which came from Seth Rollins, who appeared to be visibly upset over the fact that CM Punk returned to WWE. As fans wanted to know more when he addressed the crowd during his time on WWE Monday Night Raw, Rollins called CM Punk a "hypocrite" and noted that he's "somebody that don't matter at all" before moving on to declare that Jey Uso would be his next major contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion in a match on Monday Night Raw next week. Check it out below:

The World Heavyweight Champion breaks his silence on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/m3wofuIHPA — WWE (@WWE) November 28, 2023

WWE RAW: Seth Rollins Calls Out CM Punk

"Is that all you got CM Punk fans?" Rollins began when the crowd started chanting "CM Punk." "Get it out of your system cause I'll tell you what. I don't want to spend one more second, one more ounce of energy on that hypocrite. So instead of talking about somebody that don't matter at all, why don't we talk about the thing that matters the most? Why don't we talk about the title that for the last six months I have built into the most important championship in this entire industry!"

Following his addressing of CM Punk, Rollins then moved on with the next phase of his championship reign as he revealed he was missing the fact that he was no longer a fighting champion. Announcing that he set up a new championship match against Jey Uso for next week, he was attacked by Drew McIntyre when Drew tried to get another rematch out of Seth. But Seth outright denied and basically sent him to the back of the line.

What do you think of Seth Rollins' comments on CM Punk during WWE Monday Night Raw? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!