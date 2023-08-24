IYO SKY's First WWE Women's Title Defense Revealed for SmackDown

IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam and then defeated Bianca Belair to become the new WWE Women's Champion. Since then Damage CTRL has been living up the success, and there are many who are looking to take that Title away from SKY. One such Superstar is Zelina Vega, and the LWO favorite will now have a shot to take down SKY for the Title on this week's SmackDown. This will be SKY's first defense of the WWE Women's Championship since becoming Champion at SummerSlam, and Vega hopes to make SKY's Title reign extremely short.

Vega came close to taking down Rhea Ripley at Backlash to become the new Women's World Champion, but ultimately Ripley would walk away the winner. Now Vega has another shot at bringing Title gold to the LWO, and if she does, it would be the second Championship for the group in the past weeks.

Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio both had a chance to take on Austin Theory for his United States Championship and in the ensuing United States Title tournament, Escobar and Mysterio would end up facing each other in the finals. The match was going fine until Mysterio took a nasty bump and possibly suffered a mild concussion, and that ended the match early, with Escobar moving on to face Theory.

That wasn't the last swerve in the story though, as ahead of Escobar and Theory's match for the United States Championship, Theory brutally attacked Escobar backstage. Theory then went into the ring and tried to get Adam Pearce to call the match, but then Escobar came out to the ring anyway. Theory would then attack him again on the entrance ramp, and at this point, Escobar wasn't able to compete.

Pearce wasn't about to let Theory after the hook, and Mysterio was chosen as the person to face Theory for the Title. Theory was livid that a match was still happening, but he was even more incensed when Mysterio defeated him and became the new United States Champion. The LWO now has its first taste of Title gold, and this week on SmackDown the group will have a chance to add some more to its trophy case. You can find the official description for the match and the rest of the SmackDown lineup below.

"As IYO SKY continues to clash with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Asuka, the competition for the WWE Women's Championship has increased with the news that the high-flying titleholder to set to put her gold on the line against The LWO's Zelina Vega. After Rey Mysterio's United States Championship triumph, can Vega draw inspiration from The Legendary Luchador and bring the WWE Women's Title into the honored Latino faction?"

SmackDown August, 25th Lineup:

Jimmy Uso Returns to SmackDown

Non-Title Match: Rey Mysterio (C) vs Grayson Waller

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (C) vs Zelina Vega

