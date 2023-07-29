WWE Superstar Reportedly Injured with Concussion

It can be difficult to tell whether or not an injury in WWE is legitimate or just part of a storyline, but a new report reveals an injury on SmackDown is unfortunately real. The injury occurred during SmackDown's battle between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, and the winner would move on to face Austin Theory for the United States Championship in two weeks. At one point Mysteiro would be ruled out of the match, giving the win to Escobar, but according to a report from PW Torch, the injury wasn't an angle. Mysterio seems to have suffered a concussion, and that's why medical personnel ruled him out of the match after the commercial break.

At one point during the match, Escobar dove through the ropes and collided with Msyterio, tackling him to the ground. It was when they both hit the ground that things went awry, as the back of Mysterio's head seemed to hit the ground during the fall. This happened right before a commercial break, so he was evaluated during it and then ruled out of the match when the how came back from commercial.

This won't cause any issues with the Title picture or storyline plans, as the report says that Escobar was always going to win. He was going to go over clean, so no hijinks were expected, and this won't interfere with any other plans for Escobar. We wish Mysterio all the best and hope for a speedy recovery.

If it is a concussion, he could be out of action for a bit just to be on the safe side. He could still be part of storylines possibly, but we'll have to wait and see how WWE approaches it. As for Santos, he will face Theory for the United States Championship in two weeks on SmackDown, and if he wins he will bring the newly reformed LWO its first Championship Title. The closest they've come before this was at Backlash, where Zelina Vega took on Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

At Backlash the LWO gained another member as well in Bad Bunny, who would take on Judgement Day's Damian Priest in one of the best matches of the night. Everyone seemed to come out for it, including Savio Vega and Carlito, and Carlito has reportedly been signed by WWE to make a return at some future point, but he hasn't appeared as of yet. Up next for WWE is SummerSlam, and you can find the official card below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Tribal Combat)

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

WWE Women's Champion Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair (Triple Threat Match)

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

SummerSlam streams live on Peacock on Saturday, August 5th.

