Jack Perry Explains His "Declaration" Behind Tearing Up AEW Contract

Jack Perry has resurfaced. The wrestler formerly known as Jungle Boy made his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut this past January, popping up at NJPW Battle in the Valley and attacking Shota Umino in the process. Donning a jacket with an armband that read "SCAPEGOAT," Perry took to the ring after the attack and tore up his All Elite Wrestling contract. Perry's act of defiance towards his employer comes four months after his infamous altercation at AEW ALL IN: London 2023. During his match on that event's "Zero Hour" broadcast, Perry made a verbal reference to a legitimate behind-the-scenes disagreement he had with CM Punk, leading to Punk getting into a physical altercation with Perry backstage. As a result, Punk would be fired and Perry would be indefinitely suspended.

(Photo: AEW, NJPW)

"Japan for me is an opportunity, not to start over, but start a new chapter without having to apologise or pretend to be sorry for the actions of other people," Perry told NJPW. "It's a way that I can stay true to myself and continue to grow despite everything that's gone on."

Despite still being on the AEW roster, Perry has seemingly made a permanent home in New Japan. He joined House of Torture earlier this month, a sub-faction of storied NJPW stable Bullet Club.

"Ripping that contract was a declaration 'I'm not playing by your rules anymore.' If (AEW) are too afraid to have me anymore, if the spectre of Jack Perry is too much, they don't want to deal with the conversations, the ramifications that brings, then that's fine," Perry continued. "I don't need them. I will go by myself across the world, all by myself, without any of my friends, without any of the things I'm used to, anything that's been my life for the last five years, and I'll do it on my own, make my own way. If you need me to be the Scapegoat because you don't have the bravery to stand up for your own actions, then that's fine. I'm man enough to take that blame from all of us and I'm not going to shy away from it."

"Jack's doing great things in New Japan," AEW President Tony Khan told ComicBook.com. "He's had a great run. He's established himself over there. He feels he's the scapegoat, but he's doing great things, and he's wrestling for a great promotion. It's been great tracking Jack's progress in New Japan, and I think he's done excellent work."