New Details Emerge From CM Punk and Jack Perry's AEW ALL IN: London Backstage Fight

AEW ALL IN: London went down as both the most famous and infamous night in All Elite Wrestling's short history. The Wembley Stadium show represented AEW's largest house by over 60,000 fans and grossed the company's largest gate of all time. That said, the show did not go off without controversy. Just before the AEW ALL IN: London broadcast was about to go live on pay-per-view, CM Punk and Jack Perry got into a physical altercation, stemming from Perry making reference to a real-life disagreement between himself and Punk on the air during the pre-show. Punk confronted Perry over his "real glass" comments which led to the two men exchanging blows minutes before Punk's opening contest against Samoa Joe.

He said, she said reports surfaced in the days that followed. AEW President Tony Khan ultimately made the call to suspend Perry indefinitely and fire Punk from AEW as a result.

New Details From AEW ALL IN: London Fight Emerge

(Photo: AEW)

CM Punk and Jack Perry's AEW ALL IN: London fight continues to unravel fresh perspectives.

Speaking on Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, hip-hop artist DJ Whoo Kid, who was attending to accompany Swerve Strickland to the ring, revealed he was backstage at AEW ALL IN: London during Punk and Perry's altercation.

"It was crazy. It was ongoing, they told me. This has been an ongoing. That was the last straw," DJ Whoo Kid said. "It was the biggest moment for AEW and I guess he was trying to sabotage that moment. [Punk] wasn't trying to go out there. I'm in the middle. I'm the fly on the wall. It was very intense. I always thought it was fake and all this s--t. It's more real."

Previous reports had indicated that Punk was threatening to no show his match, but his opponent Samoa Joe convinced him to follow through with their planned bout. DJ Whoo Kid shared that Joe was in fact instrumental in restoring some order.

"There was a yelling moment where [Samoa Joe] was like, 'F--k this s--t, this is our moment. Everybody get the f--k out there and do your s--t,'" DJ Whoo Kid continued. "I don't wrestle, but I was about to go out there. It was very intense. I will always respect wrestling after I saw that."

Punk has since returned to WWE and is set to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble at the end of the month. Samoa Joe currently reigns as AEW World Champion. Perry has not made any public appearances, televised or otherwise, since AEW ALL IN: London.