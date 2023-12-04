Jade Cargill Urges Fans To Be "Patient" About Her WWE In-Ring Debut

WWE recently picked up former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and ever since then fans have been wondering where she's been following her appearance at WWE Fastlane. She popped up on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown immediately afterward and hasn't been seen since. Cargill finished up her priorities with AEW in September, returning to wrestle former TBS Champion Kris Statlander and losing the bout. She signed with WWE almost two weeks later.

"So, listen, I think the fan base should be patient. I think they need to understand we're making a diamond. We're creating something that's gonna be a legacy," Cargill said in an interview with The Dallas Morning News. "We're creating something that's going to create echoes and waves throughout not just the wrestling culture, but pop culture and beyond. They're setting me up for success, you shouldn't rush success."

Cargill revealed she's in-ring ready, but urges fans to be "patient" and once she gets started she doesn't plan on stopping. "Just know when I start there's no stopping. There's no breaks and everybody should be elated. So whomever wants to come get it, I got it. I'm just gonna give out work. Come apply."

At the Survivor Series press conference, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H explained why Cargill hasn't been seen in a ring yet. "I have no less belief in her now than I did then [when she signed with WWE]," he said. "It's interesting when she came in, we talked about her development and where she would land. But where the development was, I wanna make sure that no matter what is thrown at Jade Cargill, she's ready, and at no fault of her own, I think that she was limited in that."

Although she has yet to step foot into a WWE ring she's been an advocate for the company since her signing. WWE has sent her to various events to do media, including the NCAA's Big 12 championship game where she appeared alongside The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Samantha Irvin. At the event, she presented Nelly with a WWE Championship.