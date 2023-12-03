AEW's Chris Jericho Reveals Documentary Is Being Made on Vietnamese Wrestling Promotion

AEW's Chris Jericho recently made an appearance in Vietnam, popping up at a VPW (Vietnam Pro Wrestling) event, the first professional wrestling company in Vietnam. He mostly smiled and surveyed the crowd who erupted into cheers for the veteran wrestler. While in the country, Jericho also inducted Viva Van and Sumie Sakai into the VPW Hall of Fame. Van and Sakai were the first main event a wrestling show in Vietnam, and Van has been vocal about her efforts to bring Southeast Asian representation to professional wrestling on a global scale in the past, raising money to help build a ring for the first wrestling school in Vietnam. The main event of Ultra Glory featured Van defending the PCW Ultra Women's Championship against Sakai.

Jericho also stepped in the ring to cut a promo, revealing that a documentary is being made on the historic company. "First of all, I want to thank you guys and I want you all to give some respect to the men and women that put on a great f*****g show for all of you tonight in VPW -- let's hear it for them! And you might be thinking to yourself, 'what the hell is Chris Jericho doing here, tonight? I'll tell you quickly," he started. "About six months ago or so I did my podcast Talk is Jericho with Rocky [Huynh] and Carey [Wass] about VPW. After we finished the podcast I thought, 'you know what? This is a great story. This is a story that deserves to be documented in a movie, in a documentary,' and that's why we are making a documentary about VPW."

Jericho continues to randomly pop up in wrestling companies all around the world. In August ahead of his match with Will Ospreay at AEW All In, Jericho made a shocking appearance in RevPro as a masked man that attacked Ospreay. He revealed himself after taking off the black mask. Most recently, Jericho defeated Konosuke Takeshita in DDT Pro Wrestling, one of the most popular and well known promotions in Japan. Even before leaving WWE, he's always made an effort to have a finger on the pulse of all wrestling, no matter the company. This has of course led him to legendary runs in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and, of course, AEW.

Jericho is currently paired with fellow Canadian professional wrestler Kenny Omega as the Golden Jets. Omega and Jericho teamed up at AEW Full Gear to take on the Young Bucks in a Disbandment vs. Title Shot match which they won, earning themselves a future tag team opportunity.