Jeff Hardy Confesses He Feels Like a "Ghost" in AEW

Jeff Hardy returned to AEW earlier this year after battling legal troubles and since then they Hardys have largely been used to help put over younger talents like Hook, Top Flight, Action Andretti, The Gunns, and Aussie Open. Speaking on his brother's podcast The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Jeff gets candid about their booking in AEW and confesses he feels like a "ghost" in the company. "When I first came back, it was pretty exciting. I didn't know what was going to be happening in the near future," Jeff said. "But I think the last time I was in this extreme dimension of y'all's podcast, I said that in WWE, I felt like I was a ghost, just walking around backstage. Honestly, man, I kind of still feel like that at AEW, just because of not being involved in something cool. I feel like there's something so special that we have within us to really bring out."

In the same interview, Matt also talked about his frustrations and that while they've been patient over the last four months, they would like to get back to achieving some of their goals within AEW. One of those goals is helping put the younger talent over, something they feel that they haven't been able to do as much as they would like.

Matt mentions that he would like to see more entertainment angles in AEW, because he feels that the wrestling will always be there. This is a hot button topic among AEW fans who feel that AEW is at its best when it primarily stays away from trying to be too much like WWE. Jeff added that he thinks he does some of his best performing in the lead up to matches because he gets to show a different side of himself.

"I would like to see a little more story and entertainment-based stuff into characters and whatnot in AEW. To … draw more casual fans in and not just hardcore wrestling fans, I feel like they're there and the wrestling is always going to be there — that's what Tony loves," Matt said. "It is such a hard-working locker room and they have set the standard so high for matches that it gets harder and harder, and tougher and tougher to top those things. I think these guys are having such great matches week in and week out I think it's tough to top all this stuff over and over." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

The Hardys reunited last March after nearly three years apart. Matt had left WWE to join AEW while Jeff was still under contract with WWE at the time. Jeff appeared on an episode of AEW Dynamite where he, alongside Darby Allin and Sting, saved his brother from an attack by Andrade El Idolo, Butcher and Blade, and Private Party who turned on Matt.