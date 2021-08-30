Watch: Fight Breaks Out in the Crowd at Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Fight

✖

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match might not have delivered the classic fans were hoping for, but it turns out plenty of fists were flying inside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse during Sunday night's show. In a clip that has been viewed more than 1.4 million times since being uploaded last night, a group of fans can be seen breaking out into a fistfight after one fan shoved another. The fight reportedly took place during the Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado fight, which took place right before the main event.

The main event saw Paul win via split decision, and Woodley wasted no time in pushing for a rematch after believing he won the bout. While Paul landed significantly more punches, Woodley nearly knocked him off his feet in the fourth round.

"I feel like I won that fight," Woodley said in the post-show press conference (h/t MMA Fighting). "I feel like I landed the power shots. I feel like even when he landed a shot, I f*cking brushed it off and came back and cracked him. I was in his face, I was in his s—, pause, and his back was against the ropes the entire time. I was walking him down. I could have been more assertive. I was patient. I was seeing my shots, but I didn't want to be antsy with that overhand right. He may have landed it a few times, but I know he missed a lot.

"I felt like I had him," he continued "One time, I almost knocked him through the rope. I really wasn't f—ing with that rope. We came in this morning to do a test run; if you're not 7-7, s—, you can be held up by it. So I hit him, and he bent into the ropes, and I was going to try and knock him through that motherf—er. ... Look at my face. Do I look like I felt somebody's power? I got hit with a shot, but this is boxing. I don't have one cut on my face. I look just as pretty as I did going in as coming out. I never touched the canvas. He was the only one that was close to touching the canvas."