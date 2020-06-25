Jason Jordan Reportedly Not Cleared By WWE Doctors

For weeks, reports have surfaced leading us to believe that Jason Jordan could return to WWE action at any moment. But apparently, he’s not as healthy as those stories indicated.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider Elite Audio says the effects of Jordan’s February neck surgery still linger and WWE is in no rush to get him back in the ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He just hasn’t been cleared. It’s a neck injury. He’s been involved in community outreach events and promotional things for WWE but they’re not going to put him back in the ring on a full-time level until the doctors feel he can do it and be healthy and not re-injure himself. They are very very cautious now,” he said.

Jordan’s injury was believed to be minor, so much so that some thought he’d be back by WrestleMania. However, there have been whispers about his injury being career threatening. However, just as those made headlines, Jordan’s wife shut them down with this post from Instagram:

“I will address this once…

Yes, “Jason Jordan” is injured. I assure you everything you have seen online is “Fake News!” He has a minor neck injury and will be back in no time! Although, I am very excited to have him home for a bit, I promise, I will help guide him to a speedy recovery! Thank you to everyone who reached out to check on him! He is very positive and already planning his comeback! In the meantime, just please keep sending Nathan and my good vibes!!”

However, every day that Jordan is out, speculation about the severity of his injury will increase. If he has encountered a setback,s we’ll hope they’re minor.