Jeff Hardy Set to End Career in AEW on 'Extremely High Note'

Jeff Hardy recently made his return to AEW and rejoined his brother Matt Hardy in a feud with The Firm, and during tonight's episode of Rampage, Jeff addressed the fans about his return and his future in the company. Hardy was grateful to be back in the ring in front of an AEW crowd, and then he teased he might be retiring. Then he swerved and said he was just retiring from screwing up, which got a big reaction from the crowd, but then he said "I'm here in AEW to end my career on an extremely high note instead of a depressing low", indicating that he plans on ending his career in AEW as opposed to after a return to WWE.

"Hello everyone! Man it is super cool to be back in this Elite world," Hardy said. "9 months ago I didn't even think this was possible. I've worked so hard to reach this moment right now..." That's when chants broke out from the crowd, and Hardy said, "Thank you. Thank you so much. I'm trying really hard to love myself again and with that said, I think the smartest thing for me to do is retire."

That drew a disappointed reaction from the crowd, but then Hardy said "From screwing up! I'm here in AEW to end my career on an extremely high note instead of a depressing low. I love each and every one of you. We'll see and time will tell, the future's waiting for us to prevail."

Then the segment moved to Stokely Hathaway and The Firm, who ambushed the Hardys, Hook, and Isiah Kassidy. At one point The Firm tried to drag away Kassidy, but Jeff and Matt were able to catch them and drive them away with a chair. Matt and Jeff were on the verge of winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships before Jeff's suspension, and it remains to be seen if that's still in the cards now, as FTR currently reigns over the Tag Division.

In a previous interview with Inside The Ropes, Matt opened up about what his hopes are for the Hardys in AEW, as well as how he's adapted to the changing circumstances with his brother and his role in AEW. Matt would ultimately like to end his run in AEW with Jeff as a team, and as of now, it looks like he is getting his wish.

"Yes, I would like to go out as The Hardy Boyz. That's kinda how we came in, and I think we would like to go out on that note," Matt Hardy said. "We would like to do everything that we can in AEW together, obviously. It was really interesting for me. Once again, very frustrating, starting in COVID was frustrating. Once Jeff and I started to really started to get our feet underneath us as the Hardy Boyz, things happened, which was very frustrating. I was just kind of lost at that time, so I kinda pitched a thing to reunite and reconcile with Private Party, and that's currently what we've been doing."

"We've been doing a lot of content that hasn't necessarily lived on the TV programming all the time. It has here and there. Me getting them away from Andrade and now that Ethan Page has bought their contract, and I'm trying to make things right with them, and we're reunited. [inaudible] The Elevation and Dark content and some of the stuff has been online, it's been really fun and really good," Hardy said.

"I definitely want to have a great run here in AEW with Jeff, and that is my goal. Whenever that happens, it happens. But until then, I'm happy that I'm keeping my time busy and actually involved in a story on programming, the stuff that I'm doing with Private Party. Private Party, once again, I feel like they're growing a lot, and they're gonna get a lot of good out of this too. That's been one of my biggest objectives since day one. I wanted to give back to younger talent and do everything that I can to help develop them and build them. I'm super proud of how these guys have come since I first met them," Hardy said.

