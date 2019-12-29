Jerry Lawler Explains Being Labeled a ‘Liability’ by WWE Doctors

While he is still a very visible part of WWE television, it has been years since anyone has seen Jerry Lawler get physical on a WWE broadcast.

That’s not likely to change anytime soon (or ever again).

Lawler revealed on a recent edition of his podcast that he has been placed on WWE’s “no touch” list and declared a “liability for the company” by doctors.

Lawler famously last wrestled for WWE during a tag team match in September 2012. Not long after the match that night he went into cardiac arrest at the announce position and had to be removed from the arena.

“Still, to this day, the people in WWE still feel like that’s not the case [Lawler being cleared to wrestle]. They keep me on the no-touch list and all of that kind of thing. We’ve talked about this before on the podcast. The doctors told Lauren, ‘We can’t clear him to go back in the ring because he’s a liability to the company,’” Lawler explained.

Lawler has continued to wrestle occasionally outside of WWE. According to Cagematch.net, he has had 12 matches in 2019 for various independent promotions. His most recent match was on August 30th in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Despite wanting to perform for WWE again, he understands WWE mindset on the matter and why he can’t be allowed to for a company that is publicly traded and a national brand.

“If they grant my request and they say, ‘Okay, we’ll let you decide what you think is best,’ and they let me go out there and wrestle again, and then something did happen again, it would be a PR disaster for the company,” Lawler said.

