Watch: Jesse Ventura Mulling Presidential Campaign ‘Trump Won’t Have a Chance!’

Jesse Venture says a 2020 presidential campaign is possible, and if he chooses to run, he plans to bulldoze Donald Trump.

In an interview with TMZ, the former Governor of Minnesota revealed that he’s been pressured by the Green Party to oppose Trump. The 66-year old Ventura gave a few hints at what his platform may look like.

“I’m big into cannabis legalization. I’m also into alternative energy big. We need to get away from fossil fuels, we gotta go to the sun it’s time.”

Venture admits he hasn’t made up his mind, but he puts his name on the ballot, he’s certain he can beat Trump.

“I haven’t made a decision yet cause it’s a long time off, but if I do do it, rest assured it is – you got that running? If I do do it, Trump will not have a chance because for one, Trump knows wrestling, he participated in two WrestleManias he knows he can never out-talk a wrestler, and he knows I am the greatest talker wrestling ever had so if I go for it, he’s history and he knows it,” he said it.

Both Trump and Ventura are members of the WWE Hall of Fame. While he’s not yet an inductee, WWE icon Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson has been attached to presidential rumors as well, making 2020’s potential ballot genuinely surreal.

There’s no telling if Ventura is truly considering a run, but him boiling down the Executive Office to “a game of “Who’s the Better Promo?” is a poignant statement on American politics. Ventura does have more government expect than Trump did before 2016 as he served as Minnesota’s governor from 1999-2003.

