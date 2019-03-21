Jim Ross Confirms He’s Negotiating With All Elite Wrestling

Jim Ross appeared on Outside the Lines on Thursday, where he revealed that he is currently in talks to work with All Elite Wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer confirmed on his podcast back in early March that he had no intention of signing a new deal with the WWE once his contract expires at the end of the month, and that he wanted to keep working as a play-by-play announcer.

“We’re talking,” Ross said. “I just haven’t signed anything yet. My people and their people are doing their thing. The only agent I grew up knowing was a State Farm agent in Oklahoma. I’ve got a real agent now, man. They’re working on it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The only agent I grew up knowing was a State Farm agent in Oklahoma. I got a real agent now man! So, they’re working on it…” @JRsBBQ explains what he hopes is next in his career. pic.twitter.com/jCbd4emTpn — Outside The Lines (@OTLonESPN) March 21, 2019

Ross signed a two-year deal with the WWE back in 2017, and made his first appearance in four years at WrestleMania 33 during the Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns main event match. While also working for AXS TV for their English broadcast of New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ross continued to appear sporadically for the WWE at events like the Mae Young Classic, RAW 25, WrestleMania 34 and the Greatest Royal Rumble.

“I’m 67, I still feel I can get the job done doing wrestling play-by-play and I want to explore that opportunity and possibility,” Ross said on The Ross Report. “I’ll be moving on in a positive way, nothing but good things to say about everyone involved. You know, I have my critics in WWE as we all do, as people do when you’re there for very long. It’s a very unique community and I have no regrets. The smartest thing I ever did was come to work for Vince McMahon in 1993.”

“The next month or so, is gonna be very interesting in my life…” he added. “When people write you off and believe you’ve fulfilled your usefulness, it can do a lot of things for you. It can, like it does me, it can make me wanna work harder, work smarter, and get better at what I do. So in other words, I get a little pissed off.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Toy Story 4 trailer, we’re breaking down James Gunn’s return to Marvel Studios and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!