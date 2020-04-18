Jim Ross On The Ultimate Warrior: ‘He Wasn’t A Good Guy’

Throughout his years in the professional wrestling industry, the Ultimate Warrior was always a divisive figure. Undoubtedly one of the most popular wrestling stars of the late 1980s and early 1990s, Warrior wasn’t exactly known for his wrestling ability as much as he was for his over the top personality and presentation which was a drawing point for kids. Even so, many of his peers have spoken negatively about him over the years, and the Warrior did a lot himself to garner that negative reputation when he gave a series of racist, homophobic, bigoted, and misogynistic speeches at universities in the years following the end of his wrestling career.

Recently on his podcast, Grillin’ With JR, Jim Ross spoke about his interactions with the Warrior. Let’s just say his opinions on the late WWE Hall of Famer aren’t exactly positive.

“I think he was a giant pain in the ass from day one,” Ross said. “He had a massive ego, knowing that he was not highly skilled, knowing that his number one selling point was his physique and his charisma that largely was created through his music and lights and promo. He wasn’t a good person in my view.

“That’s my opinion, I thought he used extremely coarse and abusive language in front of women of all ages. I thought that was ridiculous and I saw it with my own eyes. I’m not bullsh**ing or telling somebody else’s story that I heard, it’s not rumored, I’m telling you what I saw. I didn’t think the guy was a good person. He always seemed to be at the center of controversy, which is not always good. He always seems to be looking for that easy pay day.”

These comments align with what numerous others have said about the Warrior over the years. Ross continued, speaking about his belief that Warrior was only ever after the next payday.

“I didn’t have a lot of respect for the Ultimate Warrior to be honest with you,” Ross said. “I’m sad that he passed, I’m glad that he got his moment in the sun before he died. I really am, for his fans sake and his family. I’m sad that he left two beautiful daughters and a lovely wife upon his death. He wasn’t a good guy. Any time there was a lawsuit with him involved, I always was cheering for the other guys because I just thought he was looking for a pay day. He had little to no respect for our business and I don’t have a lot of time for guys like that.”

