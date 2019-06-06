Watch: Jinder Mahal Wins 24/7 Championship From R-Truth on Airport Tarmac

R-Truth couldn’t make it to Saudi Arabia without losing the WWE 24/7 Championship again.
In a video uploaded to WWE’s social media accounts on Thursday afternoon, Truth was seen on the phone outside of a plane before traveling to Jeddah for Friday’s Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. With Truth distracted, Mahal ran out of the plane and rolled up Truth for a pin, becoming a two-time 24/7 Champion.
Videos by ComicBook.com
He then ran back inside the plane before Truth could respond to what happened.
Truth dropped the championship on SmackDown back on Tuesday when he lost a lumberjack match to Elias. A brawl quickly broke out after the bout, leading to Truth chasing Elias under the ring, slamming his head on a chair and pinning him to start his fourth title reign.
It sounds like this won’t be the only title change that takes place during the Saudi Arabia trip.
How long until Jinder Mahal falls asleep on the plane and Truth covers him to win the 24/7 Title back?
*HINT HINT*— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 6, 2019