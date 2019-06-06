Watch: Jinder Mahal Wins 24/7 Championship From R-Truth on Airport Tarmac

R-Truth couldn’t make it to Saudi Arabia without losing the WWE 24/7 Championship again.

In a video uploaded to WWE’s social media accounts on Thursday afternoon, Truth was seen on the phone outside of a plane before traveling to Jeddah for Friday’s Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. With Truth distracted, Mahal ran out of the plane and rolled up Truth for a pin, becoming a two-time 24/7 Champion.

He then ran back inside the plane before Truth could respond to what happened.

Truth dropped the championship on SmackDown back on Tuesday when he lost a lumberjack match to Elias. A brawl quickly broke out after the bout, leading to Truth chasing Elias under the ring, slamming his head on a chair and pinning him to start his fourth title reign.

It sounds like this won’t be the only title change that takes place during the Saudi Arabia trip.