John Cena Teases WWE Retirement Plans

John Cena's WWE days are numbered. The 16-time world champion returned to the company earlier this fall in what was originally scheduled to be a one-off appearance on WWE SmackDown and a non-televised match at India's WWE Superstar Spectacle. When it became clear that the actors' strike would stretch deep into the end of 2023 and Cena's productions and promotional tours would be on pause, Cena extended his WWE stay indefinitely. That said, Cena has made it clear that once the strike comes to an end, which could be any day now, he will return to Hollywood.

While this particular run won't end with Cena retiring altogether, Big Match John is well aware that that final match is coming sooner than later.

John Cena Teases Retirement Plans

The You Can't See Me Man is leaving his final chapter in WWE's hands.

Speaking on WWE After The Bell, John Cena admitted that he doesn't have a storybook ending for his wrestling career written in his head.

"There are a lot of different perspectives. Anyone else sitting here would probably craft a scenario where, 'Oh, in my mind, the perfect thing is to do this, at this event, with this individual,'" Cena said. "I just want to do what's best for WWE. That has been my order of operations since I walked in this building. It hasn't changed. It's my way of thinking, but it's done me pretty well."

Cena operating on a "best for business" mindset means that last match, whatever it may be, is something he wants the WWE machine to come up with.

"When I'm courageous enough to express to those making choices, 'Hey, this is it,' I do what they tell me to do because I believe full faith that they're doing what is best for business," Cena continued. "Whenever it comes to an end, and it will, whatever is deemed the best thing for WWE is exactly what will be the perfect moment."

Cena is currently in a feud with The Bloodline, and his attention has turned specifically to Solo Sikoa. Cena and Sikoa will go one-on-one at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday, a match that has fans reminiscing about Cena's WWE Championship feud with Umaga back in the mid-2000s. Following WWE Crown Jewel, there is no word regarding whether Cena will wrestle again this year.