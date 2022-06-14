John Cena Reveals New Merch, Talks Past Ridicule

✖

Much like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena has made the leap from the squared circle of the WWE to the world of the silver and small screens, with the superstar starring in the Fast and Furious franchise along with the popular HBO Max series, Peacemaker. While Cena might be focusing far more on his Hollywood work than his wrestling career at the moment, the superstar has released new merchandise that highlights his roots while also committing to his aesthetic that the Peacemaker and Suicide Squad star claims was ridiculous more often than he can count in the past.

Cena revealed the new merchandise via his Official Twitter Account, also taking the opportunity to confirm that his appearance as a superstar within the WWE is an extension of himself:

What we wear is an extension of us. In 20 years I have been ridiculed countless times about my ‘uniform’ but I would #NeverGiveUp on being ME.

Here’s to ALL of us who refuse to sacrifice who we are to please those who don’t understand us. @WWEShop pic.twitter.com/y1dNKujmfA — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 14, 2022

Cena has yet to say if he will fully retire from the ring, with the superstar already set to return for a number of events this summer with the WWE, though he did discuss the possibility via the ID10t Podcast:

"If physically, I'm slower, I've said openly to everyone that I will keep doing this until I feel I'm offending the customer. I will continually go out there and do what I can to contribute and add. I don't want to go out there and be like, 'Okay, just let him go out there and (do his thing).' I'm not into that because I know what it's like to pay for a ticket. If I were to get that on this go-round, it's a humbling and tough thing that I will have to hurdle. If I get the opposite and it's like, 'You're quicker and can do some things better and define a new personality,' then that's a new conversation because I do not have much time left and if I want to give it like, 'let's really commit to this thing and really go all in,' that's an honest choice where other stuff will have to take a backseat."

On the entertainment front, Cena is set to return to the titular role of Peacemaker as HBO Max has already confirmed that a second season is in the works.

What do you think Cena's upcoming return to the WWE this summer will mean for the organization? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.