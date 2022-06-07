John Cena WWE's Return Announced During WWE Raw

✖

WWE officially confirmed on this week's Monday Night Raw that John Cena will be returning to the company on the June 27 episode of Raw in Laredo, Texas. Cena's last run with the company kicked off at Money in the Bank 2021, leading to the "Summer of Cena" where he competed at over a dozen live events before challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021. Following a live event in Madison Square Garden in September, he quietly returned to Hollywood to continue his acting career.

The big speculation is that he's coming back for a match at this year's SummerSlam against current United States Champion Theory. Cena hinted at his intentions on his Instagram on Monday and Theory has been openly pushing for the match for quite some time.

BREAKING NEWS: @JohnCena returns to #WWERaw on Monday, June 27 to celebrate his 20 Year Anniversary with @WWE. pic.twitter.com/l8yurlx2wX — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022

"It just takes words out of my mouth, because I think when that moment happens and I'm in the ring with John Cena, man, I don't know what to say. I don't know what I'm gonna say. I don't know. I have no idea just because like you're saying and the way you spoke about it, I clearly know what it was like for me growing up watching John, just the story there and how much we'd actually have for a story. Man that's just so crazy to me. I see it happening for sure," Theory said in an interview with The New York Post last week.

"Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able to spend with the @WWEUniverse! Laredo, TX, C U soon!!! #WWERaw #CenaMonth," Cena tweeted shortly after the announcement.

Cena talked with Chris Hardwick last year about when he'll fully retire from wrestling, saying, "If physically, I'm slower, I've said openly to everyone that I will keep doing this until I feel I'm offending the customer. I will continually go out there and do what I can to contribute and add. I don't want to go out there and be like, 'Okay, just let him go out there and (do his thing).' I'm not into that because I know what it's like to pay for a ticket. If I were to get that on this go-round, it's a humbling and tough thing that I will have to hurdle. If I get the opposite and it's like, 'You're quicker and can do some things better and define a new personality,' then that's a new conversation because I do not have much time left and if I want to give it like, 'let's really commit to this thing and really go all in,' that's an honest choice where other stuff will have to take a backseat."