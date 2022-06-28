WWE Universe Obsessed With John Cena's Return to Monday Night Raw
Monday night was a special night for the entire WWE Universe, as the greatest of all time made his return to Raw. June 2022 represents 20 years of John Cena as a WWE Superstar, two whole decades of bodies slammed and wishes granted. To celebrate the iconic wrestling career of Cena, WWE dedicated the entire month of June to the man, culminating in his first appearance on Monday Night Raw in quite a while.
While John Cena didn't wrestle anyone during Monday night's live event, he didn't have to. Fans in attendance and watching around the world were beyond excited just to see him back in a WWE ring and honored by the company he gave his hustle, loyalty, and respect to for the past two decades.
Cena entered the arena on Monday to his iconic music, walking through a tunnel of applauding WWE Superstars on his way to the ring. There, he gave a passionate speech about his career and the fans that supported him through it all.
Fans were reminded of just how much they love John Cena, and they wasted no time rushing over to Twitter to share their adoration for their longtime hero.
The GOAT
Beautiful segment. A legend. An icon. The GOAT. A beautiful human being. A real life superman.
John Cena.
I love you. pic.twitter.com/wiiZ8dwP7E— iBeast (@ibeastIess) June 28, 2022
Welcome Home
Amidst all the chaos his presence, his face and his energy is exactly what we needed back on our screens.
A beautiful segment and celebration for one of the greatest human’s to ever live.
Happy 20 years & welcome home, @JohnCena 🤍 pic.twitter.com/vNRpCpg5BC— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 28, 2022
Chills
JOHN CENA IS FINALLY HERE.
The fans are erupting for him. The roster is here. I've got chills.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3SMZXryxS2— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) June 28, 2022
Feels So Right
John Cena being back in WWE feels just so right man!🔥🐐 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/fMbxvhyRmv— 🔥 ❌ 🅿️ GOAT GOD 🅿️🔥 ❌ #Roman2BeltsSZN (@GOATGOD_1000) June 28, 2022
On Their Feet
The fact that nobody has sat down since John Cena made his entrance just shows the impact this man has had on all wrestling fans’ lives.
Nothing but respect for the 🐐.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/FdwkCMlVtP— CONNER (@WrestleConner) June 28, 2022
Congrats
Thank you @JohnCena Happy 20 Years! Congrats 🎉 #MondayNightRAW @WWE pic.twitter.com/eGfR2h2IwK— Phillybob (@Phillthegreattt) June 28, 2022
One of One
it just hit me…there will never be another john cena he really is THE goat pic.twitter.com/nA4kClhdCw— quinn (@quinnmerkv) June 28, 2022
Almost
Man, John Cena choking up just a second ago almost got to me..#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/T3nOACyqra— 𝔓𝔲𝔫𝔨™ of Burial Squad ☝️ (@TheEnduringIcon) June 28, 2022
Missed Him So Much
I missed this man so much man. It feels great to have John Cena back ❤🖤 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1nUShJuki2— DEE (@TheDEEsciple) June 28, 2022
Thank You
HAPPY 20 YEARS TO THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME ❤️
John Cena will forever be my favorite wrestler of all time and he has truly impacted my life for the better. Thank you John, hope to SEE you again soon 🫶🏻 #Cena20 #WWERAW https://t.co/ISZpABOmKq— F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) June 28, 2022