WWE Universe Obsessed With John Cena's Return to Monday Night Raw

Monday night was a special night for the entire WWE Universe, as the greatest of all time made his return to Raw. June 2022 represents 20 years of John Cena as a WWE Superstar, two whole decades of bodies slammed and wishes granted. To celebrate the iconic wrestling career of Cena, WWE dedicated the entire month of June to the man, culminating in his first appearance on Monday Night Raw in quite a while.

While John Cena didn't wrestle anyone during Monday night's live event, he didn't have to. Fans in attendance and watching around the world were beyond excited just to see him back in a WWE ring and honored by the company he gave his hustle, loyalty, and respect to for the past two decades.

Cena entered the arena on Monday to his iconic music, walking through a tunnel of applauding WWE Superstars on his way to the ring. There, he gave a passionate speech about his career and the fans that supported him through it all.

Fans were reminded of just how much they love John Cena, and they wasted no time rushing over to Twitter to share their adoration for their longtime hero.