WWE Superstars Pay Tribute to John Cena By Recreating His Classic Looks

WWE continued its celebration of "Cena Month" on Thursday as Austin Theory, R-Truth, Liv Morgan and Carmella took part in a photoshoot commemorating some of John Cena's most iconic looks from his 20 years in the company. Theory's photos will undoubtedly get the most attention as he channeled Cena's mid-2000s days as United States Champion. The current United States Champion has been repeatedly calling out Cena to a match, leading many to believe that the pair will clash at SummerSlam in Nashville once Cena returns to television later this month.

Check out some of the best photos from WWE's photoshoot below! Cena's return is scheduled for the June 27 episode of Monday Night Raw.