Johnny Knoxville Returns to WWE SmackDown and Issues Championship Challenge

Tonight Sami Zayn celebrated his big Intercontinental Championship win from last week’s SmackDown, complete with a full ceremony and a table featuring his title. He was all smiles and even had red carpets and blue balloons, and he talked to the crowd about beating Shinsuke Nakamura and even said he would give him his rematch. At that point, the Jackass music hit and it was none other than Johnny Knoxville heading down the ramp, and Zayn wasn’t too thrilled about his presence on SmackDown, as it was interrupting his long-awaited celebration.

Knoxville picked up a microphone and revealed why he was there, saying “Well you crashed my premier and my celebration and I felt I should do the same for you. How ya doing Sammy!” Zayn said it was great to have him and said he was in the middle of the celebration and asked him to respectively get out of here right now.

Knoxville then said he thought Zayn threw out a challenge to anyone willing to take him on for the title and added “so let’s do it!”.

Zayn was clearly nervous and upset and then said “no problem, I’ll tell you again, I have no problem telling you again. You don’t belong here. You dig? You don’t belong in the same ring as Sami Zayn. I know what you’re trying to do. You’re trying to get under my skin, in my head, and you’re pretty good at it, but I see through you. It’s not going to work.”

Then Knoxville said, “what’s the matter Sami, don’t you want to be a fighting Champion, or don’t you have enough balls?”

Zayn was amused but the crowd started chanting “No Balls”, and then Knoxville took his glasses off. They met face to face and then Zayn said he wasn’t going to attack Knoxville and started to walk away. He then came back in and charged at Knoxville, unloading a flurry of punches. Then Zayn charged at Knoxville with a Helluva Kick and then taunted Knoxville in the corner.

Knoxville was reeling and the referees pulled Zayn off, but then Zayn charged and hit another kick before leaving with his title and some balloons.

So, it would seem we are in store for a match for the Intercontinental Championship sooner than later between Zayn and Knoxville, and it should be quite entertaining. In the Rumble, it’s easy to mix in with a bunch of stars and get in a few spots, but in a one on one match-up the focus will be on Knoxville for sure. That said, Zayn is one of the best and should have no problems carrying more of the load and making the match look great.

Backstage after the segment, Zayn was talking to Adam Pearce and Ricochet came up looking for a shot at his title. Pearce made the match official for next week, and you know Knoxville is going to have something to say about that.