Jon Moxley Pulled From AEW’s All Out Due to MRSA Infection in Elbow

Jon Moxley, former WWE Champion and All Elite Wrestling star, announced on Friday via Twitter that due to an MRSA infection in his elbow, he will be unable to compete against Kenny Omega at the All Out pay-per-view on Aug. 31.

Moxley made the announcement via a series of tweets.

“I’m absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I’d rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn’t be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out . I apologize to all involved, most importantly the fans. I am incredibly frustrated and pissed off. I’ll have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in my elbow and be done with it for good. Should be a quick recovery so I will be 100% for AEW Wednesday nights on TNT.

“Still, I expect All out to be an amazing ppv and hope all the fans out there looking for an alternative tune in,” he added. “You will be blown away by AEW and be excited to be a wrestling fan. I’m looking forward to watching as a fan myself. This f—ing sucks.”

Cody Rhodes, one of AEW’s executive vice presidents, was one of the first to respond to the announcement by stating that a replacement match would be announced shortly.

Very heartbreaking news. Jon’s health and safety is paramount to all of us. We will actively try and reschedule this match down the road. A replacement match for All Out will be announced soon. Our thoughts are with Jon. https://t.co/EHoNpNrHwP — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 23, 2019

MRSA is defined by the Mayo Clinic as “Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection is caused by a type of staph bacteria that’s become resistant to many of the antibiotics used to treat ordinary staph infections.”

The feud between Omega and Moxley had been building since the latter’s surprise debut at the end of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in April. Moxley hit the ring after Omega’s lost to Chris Jericho in the main event and attacked both men. Omega managed to fight him off at first, only to get hit with a Dirty Deeds at the top of the entrance ramp on a stack of giant poker chips.

Fast forward to June and the two closed out a show by brawling again, this time at Fyter Fest with Omega getting the upper hand.