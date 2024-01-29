Jordynne Grace Teases Further Cross-Promotional Work Between WWE and TNA

During the women's Royal Rumble match fans in attendance were treated to a huge surprise when the "Juggernaut" Jordynne Grace entered at No. 5. Grace, who is the current TNA Knockouts World Champion, defeated Trinity/Naomi at Hard To Kill earlier this month as rumors stated that the former three-time WWE women's champion would be returning to the company. She did end up making her return after two years away, entering at No. 2. The two women hugged one another in the ring after Grace plowed through all of the women in the ring but as is the Royal Rumble, there are no friends.

Though Grace would later be eliminated by the EST of WWE Bianca Belair, she had a great and strong showing in the match which left a lot of fans hoping to see more. While Grace is currently signed to a long-term contract with TNA, it hasn't stopped her from hinting at another potential crossover in the future. "Thank you, @WWE Universe. This won't be the last you'll see of @ThisIsTNA," Grace wrote on X following her appearance in the match.

WWE Superstar Natalya, who Grace had interactions with inside of the squared circle, chimed in to show her sign of support and further tease more collaborations between TNA and WWE. Writing, "I can't wait to wrestle you again… soon!" When a fan commented that they'd love to see an iron woman match between the two wrestlers, Natalya agreed. Grace signed a new contract with IMPACT/TNA last summer after taking a few months off. Fightful Select reported the deal was for two years.

Grace isn't the first IMPACT/TNA Knockout to step through the proverbial "Forbidden Door" as Mickie James kicked that door down in the 2022 women's Royal Rumble. James entered with her "Hardcore Country" theme and the IMPACT/TNA Knockouts World Championship around her waist. TNA recently entered a working relationship with Endeavor Streaming, for their streaming service TNA+. Endeavor Streaming is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, the owner of the WWE and the UFC. Recently, WWE and TNA rumors have been running rampant as many thought that an announcement from Paul "Triple H" Levesque could be about a potential crossover between the brands.

