TNA Champion Appears in WWE Royal Rumble

During the 2024 30-woman Royal Rumble match, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made a shocking appearance! This isn't the first time a TNA/IMPACT Knockout has appeared in the Rumble as Mickie James, who was IMPACT Knockouts World Champion at the time, appeared in the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match.

Reports surfaced earlier in the day about WWE possibly working with another company for the PLE event but with their past history it seemed as though the only two options would have been AJPW or TNA. In early January, WWE worked with AJPW for a talent trade, sending Charlie Dempsey over for a series of matches.

Grace appeared with the Knockouts title around her waist, complete with her TNA theme. Commentary stated she's the Knockouts World Champion. Grace and Naomi stood toe-to-toe in the ring and hugged one another but as is the Royal Rumble, there are no friends in a match like this. During a recent TNA taping in Orlando, it appeared that Trinity (WWE's Naomi) was bidding a farewell to the fans. Grace defeated Trinity at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view in early January. The two met face-to-face once again . Grace is currently signed to a long-term contract with TNA.