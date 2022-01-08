WWE Reveals Impact Wrestling Champion Added to Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair made an appearance on SmackDown, and since her recent feud was with the recently departed Toni Storm, fans weren’t sure who she would end up taking on next. The Flair vs Storm program was ended abruptly, so when she came out for a promo segment, we were hoping to see what her new direction would be, and that we did, but we also learned who would be in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match. Flair said “Happy New Year! Let me guess, your New Year’s Resolution was to eat healthy and go to the gym, and whatever normal things people to do feel better. But my resolution was a bit more ambitious. My resolutions make history.”

“Speaking of making history, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view is here. The Royal Rumble pay-per-view changes lives, and let’s take a look at the competitors that are set t complete in the women’s Royal Rumble match,” Flair said.

She then revealed a substantial part of the lineup, which includes Rhea Ripley, Nikki ASH, The Bella Twins, Shotzi, Natalya, Michelle McCool, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Queen Zelina, Mickie James, Tamina, Kelly Kelly, Aliyah, Summer Rae, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, and Lita.

Flair said “Now that’s an incredible list. Champions, rising stars, and Hall of Famers. But the reason I bring up this reason, this year I have the great pleasure to announce someone special that is going to be in this year’s royal rumble match. She’s a game-changer. She’s a living legend. She’s a former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion, and she is someone you all admire. She is Charlotte Flair! I am going to be the first Champion to enter the Royal Rumble and choose the person to main event.”

Then Naomi’s music hit and she came to the ring. Naomi said “you know you don’t have to wait till WrestleMania to face the challenger of your choosing. Because you can choose to face me and put your title on the line right now.”

“Seriously I know you were SmackDown Women’s Champion a couple of years ago, but I don’t know what you’ve done recently to deserve a match with me,” Flair said. “No lies detected.”

Naomi said “Well I know I’ve done this”, and she slapped Flair across the face. Flair charged her but Naomi dodged and sent her flying through the ropes. Flair was furious and Naomi was hyped, and it seems Naomi will be Flair’s immediate opponent. They would have a match later, but it will be interesting to see if this turns into a full-blown feud or if it is just a one-and-done.

As for the Royal Rumble, the most surprising name on the list is Mickie James, who was part of a previous set of releases and has since gone on to work with NWA and Impact, and is currently the Impact Knockouts Women’s Champion. It is incredibly rare for someone to be featured in a WWE match, especially one as high profile as a Royal Rumble match, while also holding the title in another company, so it is a pretty big deal.

