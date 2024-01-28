WWE Hall of Famer Will Only Return if She's at "100%"

Trish Stratus returned to WWE in 2023 part-time, the first time since her retirement 20 years ago. Stratus initially returned for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles where she teamed up with Becky Lynch and Lita but would make a heel on them turn shortly after. The effect sent her into a personal feud with Lynch that would take both women all the way to WWE Payback where they faced each other in a steel cage match. During her time back on the road with WWE she took NXT's Zoey Stark under her wing and it's a feud that Stark told Comicbook.com she would love to circle back to.

Stratus has teased a potential return to the ring in 2024 in recent weeks, so when asked by Inside The Ropes if another run is in her near future, she noted that it would have to be for the right story. "I mean, listen, it's my continuous thing I've said since I've retired. If it's the right moment, you know, if it's something that makes sense, will the fans like it?" Stratus said. "Is it gonna be with someone I can advance? I want to do something, like coming back and working with Zoey, for me personally was great. Because it was another layer. Becky don't need my rub, you know what I mean? But it was an interesting feud, and it was a fantasy matchup, a generational face off, unique, and you'd never think you could see that, and you got to see that, so that was great, so I checked that box."

She also clarified that if she's going to come back she wants it to be at "100%" because she wants to be able to give fans her all "I also say, as long as I can go 100%," Stratus continues. "I'm never gonna come back and be like, 'Listen, I'm gonna do this, but I'm only at like 60%, so I'm gonna do only like half my moves.' I'm not gonna do that. I want to give you 100%. I never know until I get in. Going back for WrestleMania, I actually had a partially torn hamstring during WrestleMania. I managed to give 100% when I probably shouldn't have given 100%, put it that way. I think that lump lasted a lot longer than it should have. But it's what I do. If I can give you 100% out there, that's what I can do. So that's been my approach every time."

Since Stratus' absence from WWE programming a number of shifts have happened in the women's division including the return of Nia Jax full-time, Jade Cargill debuting in the women's Royal Rumble and seemingly planting seeds for future feuds with a lot of major Superstars and the return of Naomi. There are also plenty of NXT Superstars that would benefit from the WWE Hall of Fame's guidance, like Tiffany Stratton, Lash Legend, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade to name a few.

H/T: WrestleZone